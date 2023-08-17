2023 SJHS Football preview 02.jpeg
Members of the St. Joseph football team are pictured at a recent practice. From left to right are Mark Pullman, Carter Vargas and Collin Fasse. Pullman is an inside linebacker, Vargas is a running back and defensive back and Fasse is a receiver. All three are seniors. 

 Kenny Cress, Staff

After a decent, not spectacular, 2022 season for this writer when it came to predicting outcomes of high school football games on the Central Coast, here goes to start the 2023 season.

St. Joseph (10-2, 2022) at Palos Verdes Estates Palos Verdes (8-4).

This one, an opening game road test against an established program in a rare day game, Friday at 3:30 p.m., figures to give the Knights a good idea of where they stand.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

