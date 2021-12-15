Max Stineman's journey has taken him from Hawaii to California and from St. Joseph High to Hancock College.

Now he's heading to Illinois.

The 6-foot-4, 300-pound offensive lineman signed with Eastern Illinois on Wednesday morning. He'll continue his football career with the Panthers, an FCS program in the Ohio Valley Conference. The school is located in Charleston, Illinois, a town of about 18,000. The school has about 9,000 undergrads.

Stineman came to Santa Maria from Hawaii between his sophomore and junior years of high school after his school in Hawaii, St. Francis High School in Honolulu, closed down in 2019. He lived with his uncle Rod Rodriguez and joined the football team at St. Joseph.

Stineman immediately became the area's top lineman, a dominant force in the trenches on either side of the ball. He was named the Santa Maria Times' All-Area MVP after his senior season when the Knights went 5-0 in the spring.

Hancock College then became his football home. Stineman played just about every offensive line position with the Bulldogs and earned First Team All-Conference honors in his lone season.

Stineman expects to play right tackle on the offensive line at Eastern Illinois. Stineman, though, is also excited to get into the classroom. He says he'll study Computer Science at EIU.

"Growing up, I was always kind of a geek with computers," Stineman said. "I like building them, I love gaming computers. To get the best gaming computer, you kind of have to build it yourself instead of buying it off the shelf."

A 6-foot-4, 300-pound football player that wants to major in Computer Science?

"I like breaking stereotypes," Stineman said. "It's always fun."

Hancock College head coach Seth Damron notes that Stineman spent just one semester at Hancock before landing with a Division I program.

"He grew a lot and he did exactly what you're supposed to do at the junior college level," Damron said. "When he came to St. Joseph, he didn't have a very good GPA but he got it turned around. The coaches and staff here at St. Joseph did an outstanding job with him and he continued on that path with us. It worked out for us, with him having a tough recruiting cycle because of COVID. We were able to get him and he did exactly what he needed to do to get to the Division I level."

Stineman said playing at the JUCO level was "eye opening." The Bulldogs played in one of the toughest conferences in the state, going up against the top teams from California.

"It's hard work to play college football at an intense level," he said. "I'm just glad that I did get that experience. With that experience I can build on it even more."

Stineman says he expects to be something of a utility lineman before settling at right tackle with the Panthers.

What's he most looking forward to at the FCS level?

"Just the competition," Stineman said. "I just love to compete. Going up against DI players, it's always been the dream to play at that level."