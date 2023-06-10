Veteran Santa Ynez football coach Josh McClurg has been named the school's new athletic director.

The school made the announcement Thursday. McClurg replaces Ashley Coelho, who announced late last month she was leaving Santa Ynez to take a teaching and coaching job at Lompoc High.

McClurg, Santa Ynez's football coach since 2012, said he will continue as football coach there though he will no longer teach physical education at the school once he becomes athletic director.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

