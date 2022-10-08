Lompoc led Mission Prep 35-34 in the second half of Friday's pivotal Mountain League game in San Luis Obispo.
The Royals won 61-35.
Mission Prep scored the game's final 27 points and captured a critical Mountain League win over the Braves.
Mission Prep is now 5-2 overall and 4-0 in Mountain League play. The Royals have a fairly tough stretch to close out the regular season, with games against Arroyo Grande, Righetti and St. Joseph, which is also unbeaten in league play.
Lompoc (5-2, 2-2) hosts winless Nipomo for Homecoming on Friday and then closes out the regular season with a crucial game against another team with a perfect Mountain League record in St. Joseph on Oct. 21. The Braves host Santa Ynez, another solid team, on Oct. 28 in the regular season final.
The game Friday was building up to be a competitive contest. Lompoc led 21-13 and 28-20 in the first half. The Royals cut the lead to 28-27 at the break.
Mission Prep led 7-0 early and Lompoc QB Cavin Ross scored on a 3-yard touchdown run to cut the lead to 7-6. Marcus Bailon then took a screen pass 40 yards down to the 1 and Ross bullied into the end zone on a short run to put the Braves up 14-7 after he threw to Monte Ortiz for the two-point conversion.
Mission Prep's Drew Harrigan then ripped off a 58-yard touchdown run to cut the Lompoc lead to 14-13 after the two-point run failed.
A deep pass from Ross to Maldonado set up another Lompoc touchdown, this time coming on a slant from Ross to Ortiz. Lompoc led 21-13 after the PAT was good.
Another big Harrigan run set up another Harrigan touchdown run, this one from nine yards out to make the score 21-20.
The Braves then opened up the playbook some. Ross threw a backwards pass to Maldonado, who then fired a left-handed rocket to a wide-open Ortiz for a 51-yard touchdown and a 28-20 Lompoc lead.
Prep marched down the field and scored just before halftime on a pass from Colby White to the 6-foot-4 JJ Howard in the back of the end zone and Lompoc led 28-27 at half.
Mission Prep went up 34-28 on a short touchdown pass to Tyler Garrett, another tall Royals receiver.
Lompoc scored on a wide-open touchdown pass from Ross to Jacob Manzo, good for 39 yards.
Lompoc led 35-34 after the PAT from Benny Nicolas was good.
The Braves wouldn't score again.
White hooked up with Mario Luera on a big catch-and-run inside the 20 and the Royals capitalized on the big play with another touchdown pass on a short fade pass to Garrett for a 41-35 Royal lead.
Cole Tanner then intercepted a deep Ross pass that was intended for Maldonado. The Royals then cashed that in with yet another Garrett touchdown catch, this one for 29 yards and a 48-35 lead.
Ross, who was pressured all night, was then seen limping on the field, though he tried to fight through the injury. The ensuing Lompoc drive ended on a Luke Terry interception where Ross just threw the ball up as it appeared he didn't have his legs underneath him.
White then ran in from 20 yards out and Tony Arrango came in for Ross at quarterback with the game out of reach.
Tanner scored on a 25-yard run for the game's final points.
Lompoc's defense has again struggled this year. The Braves led Paso Robles two weeks ago 33-21 in the fourth quarter and couldn't come up with enough stops, eventually falling 34-33. Lompoc's defense made just enough stops against Arroyo Grande in a 42-37 win to start league play.