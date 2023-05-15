Pioneer Valley senior Jazmyn Molina pitched another perfect game, and the Panthers wrapped up the Ocean League championship with their ninth straight win, this one 10-0 at San Luis Obispo Friday to finish the regular season.

The game was called after five innings because of the 10-run rule. Pioneer Valley moved to 16-9-1, 12-1. San Luis Obispo finished the regular season 6-12, 6-8. Both teams are headed to the CIF Central Section Playoffs, which will start Tuesday.

Molina struck out seven and walked no one, facing the minimum 15 batters. 

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0