Weather permitting, the Morro Bay High School boys basketball program will host the MLK Classic at Hancock College Monday.
Scheduled games include Pioneer Valley vs. Bakersfield at 12 p.m.; Nipomo vs. Bakersfield North at 1:30 p.m.; Morro Bay vs. Tulare Mission Oak at 3 p.m.; Righetti vs. Porterville at 4:30 p.m.; and Mission Prep vs. Bakersfield Christian at 6 p.m.
Admission costs are $10 for general admission and $6 for seniors and students with an ASB card. Children six years old and under will be admitted free.
Cuyama Valley-Valley Christian Academy games postponed
The Cuyama Valley-Valley Christian Academy girls and boys basketball games that were scheduled for Tuesday night at VCA were postponed because of weather conditions closing Highway 166.
At press time, no re-scheduling date for the Coast Valley League games had been set. The VCA boys are defending CVL champs and lead the CVL at 5-0.
