Weather permitting, the Morro Bay High School boys basketball program will host the MLK Classic at Hancock College Monday.

Scheduled games include Pioneer Valley vs. Bakersfield at 12 p.m.; Nipomo vs. Bakersfield North at 1:30 p.m.; Morro Bay vs. Tulare Mission Oak at 3 p.m.; Righetti vs. Porterville at 4:30 p.m.; and Mission Prep vs. Bakersfield Christian at 6 p.m.

Admission costs are $10 for general admission and $6 for seniors and students with an ASB card. Children six years old and under will be admitted free.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

