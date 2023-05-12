Well over half the area Central Coast Athletic Association (CCAA) teams have exceeded the .300 overall winning percentage required to apply for admission into the Central Section Playoffs.
The baseball and softball teams at Pioneer Valley, Righetti, St. Joseph, Cabrillo and Lompoc have all qualified. So have the Nipomo and Orcutt Academy softball teams.
The St. Joseph and Righetti softball and baseball teams respectively won Mountain League titles. The Pioneer Valley softball team was slated to play at San Luis Obispo Friday, and a win would give Pioneer Valley the outright Ocean League championship. The Panthers have already clinched a share of the league title.