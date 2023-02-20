Keira Nartatez of Pioneer Valley and Avery Manko and Aidan Higgs of Cabrillo were among the area wrestlers who qualified for the CIF State Wrestling Championships that will take place this Friday and Saturday at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield.

All three qualified for the state championships at the CIF Central Section Masters at Morro Bay High School last Saturday.

Nartatez defeated Elisa Velasco of Bakersfield Highland 5-1 in the championship match at 123 pounds.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.