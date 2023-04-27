Righetti senior swimmers Natas Coats and Madi Piasai will be headed into the Armed Forces.

Before that, the two will study at, and swim for, Army and the Coast Guard Academy respectively. A signing ceremony took place for Coats and Piasai Wednesday night in the Righetti library.

Both said they had been in contact with other schools. Coats said he had been speaking with most of the Ivy League schools and had a partial scholarship offer from Cleveland, Mississippi-based Delta State, which he visited. Piasai said she had been in contact with Fresno State.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.