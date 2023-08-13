The Righetti football team has a new head coach and a somewhat new-look roster.

Rus Pickett is the new Warriors head coach. He replaces Tony Payne who stepped down after five seasons at the helm. Payne guided the Warriors to the only CIF sectional football title a Santa Maria Valley school has ever won, the Central Section Division 5 crown in 2021.

Righetti won just one regular season game but reeled off five straight wins in the post season before falling in the state title game.

