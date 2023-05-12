Niko Peinado POTW 01
St. Joseph sophomore Niko Peinado has been voted the Times area Player of the Week for the week ending May 6, as determined by voters.

St. Joseph sophomore Niko Peinado turned in a (very) solid pitching performance Saturday. Therefore he is the Times area Player of the Week for the week ending May 6, as determined by voters.

The right-hander pitched the last 6.1 innings in a 4-2 St. Joseph win at Righetti in the second game of the doubleheader between the cross-street rivals. The Knights spotted the Warriors two first-inning runs then rallied to win.

Peinado was the starting St. Joseph catcher in the opener of the teams' showdown doubleheader for first place in the Mountain League. Righetti won that one 3-0 to clinch the league title.

