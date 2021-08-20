Something special happens whenever Santa Ynez and Nipomo meet on the football field.

Every game between the two former league foes comes down to the wire.

Friday night was no different.

Down 21-16, Santa Ynez attempted to drive the length of the field in the final three minutes, but Nipomo linebacker Gabe Sanchez picked off a short pass over the middle to seal the game and give Nipomo the win.

The 21-16 victory gives the Titans a 1-0 start to their season as Santa Ynez falls to 0-1.

Nipomo will play at Cabrillo in its second game Friday night at 7 p.m. (Cabrillo lost to Ojai Nordhoff 34-6 on Friday). Santa Ynez hosts Fillmore, the first of four straight home games for the Pirates.

Nipomo grabbed control early on Friday night. The Titans went up 14-0 in the first half, scoring on a Gabe Evans touchdown run and a Nate Reese-to-Nick Milton touchdown pass.

But Santa Ynez tightened things up. Nolan Oslin intercepted a Nipomo pass not too long before halftime and, though the Nipomo defense stiffened, Leo Valencia did get the Pirates on the board with a 30-yard field goal.

Nipomo led 14-3 at the break.

The Pirates cut the lead to 14-10 as the Santa Ynez offense, led by first-year starter Luke Gildred, found some rhythm in the passing game. Gildred hit Aidan Scott on a short out in the end zone for their first touchdown of the season.

Nipomo's offense, though, kept moving down the field as the Titans controlled the time of possession.

Reese scored from seven yards out, racing around the left end and stretching out at the goal line to knock down the pylon to give the Titans a 21-10 lead with 5:44 left in the third quarter.

Santa Ynez, as the Pirates always seem to do against Nipomo, responded. Gildred linked up with Tyler Gregg on a deep ball over the middle for a 40-yard gain down to the four.

Two plays later, Isaac Moran hit paydirt on a 4-yard touchdown run. The Pirates went for two and the Gregg run failed, making the score 21-16 with 8:01 left.

Nipomo tried to milk the clock before ultimately punting. Reese lined a punt that bounced inside the Santa Ynez 20 and rolled toward the end zone. Senior Kyle Kuhn raced down inside the 5-yard line and downed the ball at the 3.

Santa Ynez had to drive 97 yards in three minutes to win Friday's game. For a moment, it looked like they might be able to do it.

Gildred found Canyon McClurg for 15 yards on the first play of drive. He threw to Cash McClurg for seven more before Canyon McClurg hauled in another 15-yard catch.

Gildred found Canyon McClurg once again for 12 more yards, putting the ball at midfield with 1:47 left.

That's when Sanchez made his game-sealing interception on a short curl route over the middle. Sanchez held his position on the inside against Owen Hunt and picked off the Gildred pass.

The Nipomo sideline erupted on the game-deciding play. Two kneel-downs later and Nipomo had secured the win.

"I had a feeling they were going to pass," Sanchez said. "I mean, a lot of their yards were gained that way. They were beating me on the hook all game, I'll admit that, but I saw they were going for it and I thought 'Nope, not again.'

"So I sprinted over there, saw the ball coming my way and I blacked out, man. It was so unreal. I never thought I'd get the ball and make a game-winning play like that."