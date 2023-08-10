The Nipomo football team, competing in the rugged Mountain League after some narrow non-league losses, went 0-10 in 2022.

The Titans are confident there won't be a repeat this year.

"We had a great summer. We're definitely ahead of the plan," said second-year Nipomo coach Stephen Field.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

