Kate Barnett will pitch for Cal State Long Beach next year.

During her career at Nipomo High School, Barnett was a lot for the opposition to deal with.

In 2023, Barnett posted an 0.82 ERA while pitching right-handed on the mound, though the Nipomo defense had a rough patch early in the year and Barnett's record wound up 10-6.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0