During the 2022-23 season, Nipomo senior Lucca Hart consistently filled up the basket.
Thus, Hart is the Ocean League boys basketball co-MVP with Templeton senior guard Nicky Frangie.
Senior San Luis Obispo guard Jaden Pooler is the Ocean League Defensive Player of the Year. Jeff Brandow guided the Tigers to the league championship, and Brandow is the league Coach of the Year.
Pooler scored a game-high 17 points for the North and was the game MVP in the 31st annual Central Coast All-Star Basketball Spectacular March 18. The South beat the North 104-85.
Nipomo finished a solid second behind San Luis Obispo in the league standings. The Titans wound up 20-12, 11-3.
Three Tigers landed on the All-Ocean League First Team, including senior forwards Eli Smiley Rooney and John Raj, and freshman guard Logan Missler. Senior guards Preston Krier of Nipomo and Landon Lassahn of Santa Ynez, along with Templeton junior forward Ryan McNamee, rounded out the All-Ocean League First Team.
All-League Second Team honors were spread out among players from seven teams, including junior guard Cy Isaacs of San Luis Obispo, senior guard Raemar Agnes of Nipomo, senior guards Jackson Ollenburger and Jorge Adame of Santa Ynez and Santa Maria respectively, Morro Bay junior guard Justin Campbell, Paso Robles senior center Dallon Scott and Orcutt Academy senior guard Santiago Predazzi.
Nipomo junior guard Karl DiModica, Santa Ynez senior forward Caleb Cassidy, Santa Maria junior guard Tony Morales and Orcutt Academy senior guard Isaiah Weichinger were among those who garnered Ocean League Honorable Mention.
Santa Ynez finished third in the league standings at 10-4, along with Templeton.
Lassahn led Santa Ynez in scoring at 19 points per game. Ollenburger was just behind him with an 18.8 point per game average. Cassidy had a dynamic senior season, averaging 14.2 points and 15.5 rebounds pre game. Ollenburger led the Pirates with 4.1 assists a game. Lassahn added seven rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.
