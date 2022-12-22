Lompoc's Cavin Ross drops back to pass during a Mountain League game against St. Joseph. Ross set the county career passing yardage mark this season, an achievement that comes in at No. 10 on the Times' list of top sports stories of the year.
Whenever Cavin Ross put up a pass during his illustrious four-year career as the Lompoc varsity football team's starting quarterback, the result was usually an unhappy one for the opposing defense.
The 6-foot-1, 193-pound senior broke Dos Pueblos alum Shane Lopes' Santa Barbara County career passing yardage record this year. Ross' achievement is No. 10 among the top Times sports stories for 2022.
Ross threw for 8,212 yards during his time at Lompoc, and his production, save his sophomore season which was truncated because of the COVID-19 pandemic, went up every year.
Ross completed 197 of his 289 passes for 3,100 yards, with an astounding 40 touchdown passes and just seven interceptions, his senior season. Ross also ran for 15 touchdowns, accounting for a whopping 55 touchdowns on the season. He was the Mountain League MVP on offense in 2022.
With Ross at the helm, the Braves averaged just over 42 points a game this past season.
Lompoc finished 7-4, including 4-3 in the Mountain League, under veteran coach Andrew Jones. The Braves went out in the first round of the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Central Section Division 2 Playoffs, 49-26 at Bakersfield Frontier.
The Titans scored their first touchdown with a pick six against Ross in that one, but the Lompoc senior later ran for two touchdowns and passed for one.
This past season was Lompoc's first in the Mountain League after joining Cabrillo and Santa Ynez in a move from the CIF Southern Section to the Central Section effective this school year.
Rudy Elizondo was the top receiver for Ross in 2022. The senior All-Mountain League First Team selection made a team-leading 54 catches for 867 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Ross set the county career passing record even with his sophomore season being abbreviated to four games because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Braves won all four and a forfeit against Cabrillo to take the Channel League championship, and Ross completed 61 of his 97 passes for 944 yards. He threw 11 touchdown passes and only two interceptions that season.
There was no post-season for teams during Ross' sophomore campaign, which consisted of the games in the spring of 2021. Teams resumed a full regular season schedule, plus playoffs, in the fall of that year.
The Lompoc senior threw for nearly 2,400 yards in 10 games, with 27 touchdown passes and four rushing touchdowns while completing 64% of his passes, his junior year.
In his varsity debut season, Ross gave an indication of things to come. Ross completed 149 of his 243 passes for 1,926 yards his freshman year. He threw 22 touchdown passes and nine interceptions.
Besides his career-high passing yardage his senior season, Ross also led Lompoc in rushing touchdowns with 15, easily the most on the team. He was third on the team in rushing yardage, with 257.
Ross also played linebacker on defense.
