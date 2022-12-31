In 2022, the Pioneer Valley football team went where no PV football squad had ever gone before — a sectional title game.

The feat ranks at No. 2 on the list of the top Times sports stories of 2022.

The No. 8 Panthers got to the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Central Section Division 5 championship game by shutting out No. 9 Delano 34-0 at home the first round, then winning 9-7 at No. 1, and previously unbeaten, Bishop Union in the quarterfinals and scoring a come-from-behind 16-13 win at No. 4 Templeton in the semis.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

