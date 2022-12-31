Pioneer Valley fans cheer on their players during a match-up between the Panthers and Atascadero High School in the CIF Central Section Division 5 title game. Pioneer Valley's deep playoff run is the No. 2 sports story of the year.
Pioneer Valley running back Allan Jimenez is tackled by Atascadero defender Jack Hathaway in the CIF Central Section Division 5 title game. Atascadero won the game and went on to win a state title, showing the Panthers just how close they were to making it all the way.
In 2022, the Pioneer Valley football team went where no PV football squad had ever gone before — a sectional title game.
The feat ranks at No. 2 on the list of the top Times sports stories of 2022.
The No. 8 Panthers got to the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Central Section Division 5 championship game by shutting out No. 9 Delano 34-0 at home the first round, then winning 9-7 at No. 1, and previously unbeaten, Bishop Union in the quarterfinals and scoring a come-from-behind 16-13 win at No. 4 Templeton in the semis.
After a quick start, the Panthers lost 27-13 at No. 2 Atascadero, an Ocean League rival, in the Division 5 title game. The Greyhounds went on to win the Division 6-A state championship.
No one in the Pioneer Valley camp said that a 15-9 home loss to crosstown rival Santa Maria, during which the only Panthers touchdown came on a fumble return by Jose Gutierrez, was a good thing, but it's a good bet the Panthers figured they needed to re-assess some things.
"I think the loss to Santa Maria woke us up," said Pioneer Valley senior wide receiver-cornerback Andrew Eberhard as the Panthers were in the midst of their historic playoff run.
After the Santa Maria loss, the Pioneer Valley offense started to click more consistently and the defense did some of its best work.
The loss to the Saints came in the penultimate game of the regular season and left the Panthers 3-6 with one regular season game left. Central Section football teams had to have a minimum winning percentage of .300 to be eligible to apply for entry into the playoffs.
In the last week of the regular season, Pioneer Valley linebacker Adrian Mora blocked the PAT kick after the last Atascadero touchdown, preserving a 21-20 upset win at home for the Panthers and preventing the Greyhounds from winning the Ocean League championship outright. The 'Hounds shared the league title with San Luis Obispo.
"We should play at 6 p.m. (the customary start of high school football games is 7 p.m. on Friday nights) more often," the PV public address announcer intoned as Pioneer Valley, fueled in part by a 47-yard Mora interception return for a touchdown, jumped to an early lead against Delano the following week in the first round of the playoffs.
In that one, the Pioneer Valley ground game, customarily featuring a heavy dose of Anthony Arias running between the tackles followed by a heavy dose of Allan Jimenez running between the tackles, was characteristically effective.
Pioneer Valley quarterback Alex Garcia also connected for some big completions on third-and-long plays for the Panthers. The Pioneer Valley passing game netted eight yards against Santa Maria.
The Panthers, following a long bus ride and playing in bitterly cold conditions, held up at Bishop Union. The defense shut down a strong Broncos running game and junior kicker Lucan Brafman, in not exactly ideal conditions, kicked a first-half field goal that was eventually the difference maker.
The start time at that one was 6 p.m. though the game was moved up to a Thursday night, Nov. 10 because of the Nov. 11 Veterans Day holiday.
Things didn't look good for Pioneer Valley in its semifinal game. Templeton led 13-2 in the fourth quarter and had the ball.
"They had all the momentum," said Pioneer Valley coach Dustin Davis.
That changed when Panthers defensive back Pepe Gonzalez saw his opportunity, in the form of a football in the hand of a held-up Eagles running back, and grabbed it.
Gonzalez snatched the ball and ran for a touchdown to pull the Panthers within 13-8. "That play swung the momentum back to us," said Davis.
The two-point conversion try failed, but Pioneer Valley eventually drove some 65 yards, with Arias running the ball in for the winning score.
This time Pioneer Valley's two-point conversion try was good, the defense held and the Panthers had a 16-13 win and a first-ever berth in a sectional divisional title game.
Things unraveled for the Panthers in the Division 5 title game after they moved to a 13-0 first-quarter lead after capitalizing on turnovers on the first two Greyhounds possessions.
Pioneer Valley eventually lost the ball four times itself, on three fumbles and an interception, and the defense couldn't slow down star Atascadero tailback Trey Cooks as the 'Hounds scored 27 unanswered points to take the win.
If Pioneer Valley's players and staff were wondering afterward what might have been, that would be understandable. Atascadero won 21-0 at Colusa in the first round of the state playoffs then routed San Gabriel 41-0 at home in the title game as the rain turned the field into mud.
Still, Davis, his staff and his players had a lot to be proud of.
"Hey, winning three playoff games, including two at higher seeds ... I'm very proud of these guys and what they've accomplished," Davis said after the Division 5 championship game.
