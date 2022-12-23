Dominic Mendez and Matthew Rodriguez closed their respective senior wrestling seasons at Righetti in a big way.

Both finished a successful run at the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Central Section Masters with top-eight finishes at the CIF State Wrestling Championships at Bakersfield. Mendez, who wrestles for Cal Poly now, finished second at 113 pounds. Rodriguez was the runner-up at 145 pounds.

The pair's big finish at the state tournament ranks at No. 9 among the top Times sports stories of 2022.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.