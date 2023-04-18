En route to earning last year's All-Area MVP award, St. Joseph freshman Tounde Yessoufou averaged 26.4 points a game.

Expecting that kind of production again would have been a big ask, even of a five-star recruit, which the 6-foot-6 sophomore wing is. Yessoufou didn't quite average 26.4 points a game during the 2022-23 season.

He averaged 27.8.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

