The number of umpires in the Los Padres Baseball Umpires Association, association president Darron Erb said, was 61 strong two years ago.
“Now we have 33.”
That number makes it challenging to staff Central Coast high school baseball games. The association staffs freshman, junior varsity and varsity high school baseball games from Santa Maria north to Paso Robles, east to Cuyama, south to Santa Ynez and southwest to Lompoc.
That’s the entire Central Coast Athletic Association, plus several Coast Valley League and Channel League schools.
Erb said association umpires assigner Hal Simmons managed to fully staff every baseball game in the association’s coverage area last year. Erb’s not so sure about the upcoming season, which starts in February.
“Last year, because of COVID, teams shortened their schedules,” said Erb. “They played fewer games, didn’t play tournaments, and that made it easier to staff the games.”
For the 2022 season, “The schools are planning to go full throttle,” when it comes to the baseball schedule.
“That’s going to make it tougher to fully staff every game.”
Erb said, “The older umpires are retiring. After 20 years (or more), they’re feeling burned out and thinking it’s time to move on. We’ve been to Cuesta, we’ve been to Cal Poly and we just can’t find the younger umpires to replace them.
“We’re making starting pay for umpires $83 a game for a game that has a two-hour time limit. That’s $41-plus an hour. No disrespect to those types of places, but working one game would pay as much as working about six hours in a (fast food-type restaurant). So we’re hoping that can be an incentive to get some younger umpires.”
Also, “We’ve bought three loaner starter kits, which includes mask, chest protector, everything except protective shoes. The kits cost $250, they’d be returned at the end of the season and (the new) umpires can buy the kits with some of their earnings from the (past) season.”
As far as the current numbers when it comes to trying to staff ballgames, “If things continue to slide, we’ll have a single umpire for the varsity games, and we’ll only staff varsity games. Coaches will umpire freshman and junior varsity games,” said Erb.
“A varsity baseball game is pretty fast-paced for one umpire to cover.”
One formerly dependable source of umpires, Erb said, has been gone for awhile.
“Coaches in other sports used to umpire,” during the baseball season, said Erb.
“A sport is year-round now, so coaches who used to umpire are busy with their own sports during the baseball season.”
Still, Erb said, his association is forging ahead as best it can.
“We have our first meeting (of 2022) Jan. 8,” he said. “We don’t have a location yet. We’re still going through COVID protocols. We’ll get a location nailed down and get the word out.”
Anyone interested in umpiring games for the Los Padres Baseball Umpires Association during the 2022 season can email lospadresumpires@gmail.com.
VOTE: Who do you think is the Offensive Player of the Year?
Sheldon Canley Jr., Lompoc, SR RBUpdated
Lompoc's star trio was Sheldon Canley Jr., Deville Dickerson and Cavin Ross. Though Lompoc had a down season, without those three it undoubtedly would've been much worse.
Canley rushed for nearly 1,600 yards behind a porous offensive line. He dodged would-be tacklers, out-ran others and ran through anybody else left standing in his way. He scored a total of 27 touchdowns in 11 games.
Sheldon Canley Jr., Lompoc, SR RB: 173 carries, 1,573 yards, 23 TDs; 23 catches, 306 yards, 3 TDs, 27 total TDs.
Cavin Ross, Lompoc, JR QBUpdated
Ross did his part to keep opposing defenses from keying on Canley. The junior threw for 2,161 yards with 23 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 10 games.
Cavin Ross, Lompoc, JR QB: 153 for 243, 2,161 yards, 23 TDs, 9 INTs; 34 carries, 62 yards, 3 TDs.
Deville Dickerson, Lompoc, SR WRUpdated
Dickerson almost needs his own category for what he did this year. The senior had 1,024 yards on 56 catches with nine touchdowns. He also ran for a score and threw another. But, of course, Dickerson did even more damage in the return game, scoring eight times on kick and punt returns. He scored 18 touchdowns this year.
Deville Dickerson, Lompoc, SR WR: 56 catches, 1,024 yards, 9 TDs; 3 carries, 24 yards, TD; 1 for 1 passing, 11 yards, TD; 1,898 all-purpose yards, 4 KO return TDs; 4 punt return TDs, 18 total TDs.
Kaden Tynes, Arroyo Grande, SR RBUpdated
Arroyo Grande's two-headed monster on offense was Tynes and Puga, two players who impacted the game on the ground and through the air. Arroyo Grande and Lompoc had one of the more memorable games of the past season, with the Eagles beating the Braves 48-47. Canley topped 300 yards rushing in that game and Tynes had over 360 total yards. Those two teams will be in the Mountain League next fall, though without Tynes and Canley.
Tynes finished the year with 118 carries for 981 yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground. He scored 21 total touchdowns on the season.
Kaden Tynes, Arroyo Grande, SR RB: 118 carries, 981 yards, 15 TDs; 17 catches, 308 yards, 4 TDs, 21 total TDs.
Makai Puga, Arroyo Grande, SR RBUpdated
Puga had 673 yards rushing with 10 touchdowns and added 496 yards and five touchdowns in 10 games.
Makai Puga, Arroyo Grande, SR RB: 90 carries, 673 yards, 10 TDs; 36 catches, 496 yards, 5 TDs.
Ryan Boivin, Righetti, SR RBUpdated
Over in the Santa Maria Valley, Righetti was powered by the senior Boivin, a bullish running back who powered his team to a CIF title. He had six rushing touchdowns in the four CIF Central Section Division 5 playoff games and finished with nine touchdowns on the season. His play became even more vital to the Warriors when they lost their starting quarterback to a torn ACL against Arroyo Grande.
Ryan Boivin, Righetti, SR RB: 900 yards rushing, 9 TDs.
Makai Sat, St. Joseph, SR OLUpdated
At 6-foot-3, 300 pounds, Makai Sat was the area's top offensive lineman. He earned First Team All-Mountain League honors and St. Joseph coach Pepe Villasenor consistently pointed to Sat for keeping the team's offense on track, even as they switched quarterbacks, relied on two running backs and kept searching for a second option at receiver behind Travis Royal. Sat was the most consistent piece on the St. Joseph offense and he'll be back in 2022.
Makai Sat, St. Joseph, SR OL: First Team All-Mountain League offensive lineman.
Luke Gildred, Santa Ynez, JR QBUpdated
The Santa Ynez offense wasn't particularly explosive this past season, but Luke Gildred was particularly consistent. He threw for 1,535 yards and 19 touchdowns as a junior. He also led the team in rushing with 428 yards and three touchdowns. Gildred, who is a possible Ivy League recruit, wil be back in 2022 as well.
Luke Gildred, Santa Ynez, JR QB: 118 for 225, 1,535 yards passing, 19 TDs, 8 INTs; 79 carries, 428 yards, 3 TDs.
Nate Reese, Nipomo, SR QBUpdated
Nate Reese put his body on the line for his Nipomo team, doing everything that was asked of him. The quarterback led his team in passing and rushing. He was the Titans' placekicker and even kick returner. He suffered a fairly severe injury on a kick return in a playoff game against Visalia Mt. Whitney and wasn't able to play quarterback in the season-ending loss to Bakersfield Highland. He threw for 759 yards and seven touchdowns with eight interceptions and added 675 yards rushing with 10 more touchdowns. He also went 28 for 34 on PATs.
Nate Reese, Nipomo, SR QB: 60 for 128, 759 yards, 7 TDs, 8 INTs; 96 carries, 675 yards, 10 TDs; 3 catches, 92 yards, TD; 1,526 total yards; 28 for 34 on PATs, 1 for 1 on FGs.