The number of umpires in the Los Padres Baseball Umpires Association, association president Darron Erb said, was 61 strong two years ago.

“Now we have 33.”

That number makes it challenging to staff Central Coast high school baseball games. The association staffs freshman, junior varsity and varsity high school baseball games from Santa Maria north to Paso Robles, east to Cuyama, south to Santa Ynez and southwest to Lompoc.

That’s the entire Central Coast Athletic Association, plus several Coast Valley League and Channel League schools.

Erb said association umpires assigner Hal Simmons managed to fully staff every baseball game in the association’s coverage area last year. Erb’s not so sure about the upcoming season, which starts in February.

“Last year, because of COVID, teams shortened their schedules,” said Erb. “They played fewer games, didn’t play tournaments, and that made it easier to staff the games.”

For the 2022 season, “The schools are planning to go full throttle,” when it comes to the baseball schedule.

“That’s going to make it tougher to fully staff every game.”

Erb said, “The older umpires are retiring. After 20 years (or more), they’re feeling burned out and thinking it’s time to move on. We’ve been to Cuesta, we’ve been to Cal Poly and we just can’t find the younger umpires to replace them.

“We’re making starting pay for umpires $83 a game for a game that has a two-hour time limit. That’s $41-plus an hour. No disrespect to those types of places, but working one game would pay as much as working about six hours in a (fast food-type restaurant). So we’re hoping that can be an incentive to get some younger umpires.”

Also, “We’ve bought three loaner starter kits, which includes mask, chest protector, everything except protective shoes. The kits cost $250, they’d be returned at the end of the season and (the new) umpires can buy the kits with some of their earnings from the (past) season.”

As far as the current numbers when it comes to trying to staff ballgames, “If things continue to slide, we’ll have a single umpire for the varsity games, and we’ll only staff varsity games. Coaches will umpire freshman and junior varsity games,” said Erb.

“A varsity baseball game is pretty fast-paced for one umpire to cover.”

One formerly dependable source of umpires, Erb said, has been gone for awhile.

“Coaches in other sports used to umpire,” during the baseball season, said Erb.

“A sport is year-round now, so coaches who used to umpire are busy with their own sports during the baseball season.”

Still, Erb said, his association is forging ahead as best it can.

“We have our first meeting (of 2022) Jan. 8,” he said. “We don’t have a location yet. We’re still going through COVID protocols. We’ll get a location nailed down and get the word out.”

Anyone interested in umpiring games for the Los Padres Baseball Umpires Association during the 2022 season can email lospadresumpires@gmail.com.