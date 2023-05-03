050323 OAHS tennis 01
Sean, Matthew and Luke Fina, from left, have helped the Spartans advance to the CIF Central Section Division 3 semifinals.  

 Kenny Cress, Staff

The Orcutt Academy boys tennis team advanced to the CIF Central Section Division 3 championship match Tuesday, and the Valley Christian Academy baseball team won a Southern Section Division 7 wild card game at home.

Meanwhile, Atascadero and Cabrillo didn't quite get to finish the first of their two-game set that has Ocean League baseball title implications.

With Atascadero leading 7-1 in the seventh and last inning at Cabrillo Tuesday night, "The sprinklers came on, and we don't have access to shut them off," said Cabrillo coach Cole Osborne.

