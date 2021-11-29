Itandehui Olea helped her Santa Maria High cross country team win a CIF Central Section championship, the first cross country title in school history.

Ryan Boivin helped the Righetti High football team win its first ever CIF championship last Friday.

Both were named Athletes of the Week at Monday's Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table luncheon hosted by Hancock College.

Olea was the top finisher for the Saints in the CIF Central Section Division 4 final on Nov. 18. She finished in 11th-place overall then. The team also advanced to the State meet last weekend at Woodward Park in Fresno.

"I'm happy I won this, I didn't see it coming," Olea said. "I'm thankful for the support my coach and teammates have given me."

Olea, a senior at Santa Maria, says she's been running for about two years. She hopes to run in the spring during the track season and may continue running cross country in college.

"It depends on the day, but I mostly have fun when I'm running," Olea said.

Naomi Nordwall is the Saints' coach.

"I'm super proud of that and it's all due to the girls' hard work," Nordwall said of the team's CIF title. "They've been grinding really hard, most of them have run since freshman year. I have a bunch of seniors that have been working really hard and they're very self motivated. It's an honor to see them work so hard and for it to pay off."

Nordwall said Olea kept progressing as the season went along.

"She was kind of in the middle of the pack," Nordwall said. "She just started really picking up her pace and moving up to the front, it's really inspiring. She's been leading the pack every day in practice and pushing everyone to run harder."

The rest of the Santa Maria runners from the CIF Central Section championships were Yadira Tello, Crystal Herrera, Annais Vega, Vanessa Juarez, Rocio Zamora and Norma Zamora.

Boivin scored a pair of rushing touchdowns and helped lead the Righetti defense from his middle linebacker position as the Warriors beat Madera Liberty 34-7 to win the very first CIF 11-man football title in Santa Maria Valley history.

"It feels great to be Athlete of the Week," Boivin said. "I've known a couple people who have gotten it and I've always looked up to them and I've always wanted it. So it's a great honor."

Boivin was joined at the Round Table by fellow CIF champion teammates Hayden Baichtal, Cooper Bagby and Elias Martinez. Defensive coordinator Shawn Ramirez accompanied the Warriors, who were honored by the Round Table.

Righetti plays at Irvine Northwood at Irvine High School on Saturday at 6 p.m. in the championship game of the CIF State SoCal Division 5A regional. The winner will play for a state title against the NorCal representative.

"I'm super excited that we get another chance to play football," Boivin said. "It's going to be difficult traveling that far, but it'll be something new. I'm looking forward to it."

Ramirez said of the four seniors who attended Monday's Round Table: "When you have a group like this, that's as talented as they are and are the hardest workers on the team, it's a joy to coach them."