St. Joseph’s Caedin Hamilton gets a rebound from San Joaquin Memorial defenders. Hamilton and the Knights are one of only two area teams remaining in the state playoffs.

The Santa Maria boys soccer team and the St. Joseph boys basketball squad are the only local teams remaining in the CIF regional playoffs.

No. 4 Santa Maria (20-7-4) beat No. 5 Agoura (12-6-3) 5-1 Tuesday night at Santa Maria in the first round of the Division 2 Southern Regional. No. 3 St. Joseph drew a first-round bye in the Open Division Northern Regional and will play at No. 2 San Ramon Dougherty Valley in the regional semifinals Saturday night at 7 p.m.

Santa Maria will play at No. 1 Escondido San Pasqual Thursday night at 5 p.m. in the regional semis.

