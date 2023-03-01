The Santa Maria boys soccer team and the St. Joseph boys basketball squad are the only local teams remaining in the CIF regional playoffs.
No. 4 Santa Maria (20-7-4) beat No. 5 Agoura (12-6-3) 5-1 Tuesday night at Santa Maria in the first round of the Division 2 Southern Regional. No. 3 St. Joseph drew a first-round bye in the Open Division Northern Regional and will play at No. 2 San Ramon Dougherty Valley in the regional semifinals Saturday night at 7 p.m.
Santa Maria will play at No. 1 Escondido San Pasqual Thursday night at 5 p.m. in the regional semis.
The Lompoc girls basketball, and girls and boys soccer teams, along with the St. Joseph girls soccer and basketball teams and the Pioneer Valley boys soccer squad, all lost Tuesday night in the first round of Southern California regional action.
No. 6 Cypress Oxford Academy (18-7-4) beat No. 3 Lompoc (11-10-4) 3-1 at Huyck Stadium in Lompoc in the first round of the Division 5 regional. Other area teams lost on the road.
No. 7 Los Angeles Brentwood School rode 13 3-point baskets, including eight in the first half, to a 66-50 win over No. 7 St. Joseph in Division 1 girls regional action. The Eagles (28-6) led 40-17 at halftime.
The Knights finished 26-5.
Huntington Beach Marina (18-15) , the No, 8 seed, beat No. 9 Lompoc (18-14) 47-39 at Marina in girls basketball Division 5 regional action.
In the soccer playoffs, the No. 3 Placentia El Dorado boys (20-3-2) defeated No. 6 Pioneer Valley (14-5-7) 3-1 at Valencia (Placentia) High School, and the No. 2 Granada Hills Charter (8-8-2) girls edged No. 7 Lompoc (14-12-1) 1-0 at Granada Hills Charter School in Division 4.
No details from those three games were available.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.