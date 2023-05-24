The Orcutt Academy softball team authoritatively advanced to the first sectional divisional final in program history Tuesday.

The No. 3 Spartans (11-11) defeated No. 7 Mendota (10-15) 14-4 in five innings in the CIF Central Section Division 6 semifinals at Lakeview Junior High School. Down 10-1, the Aztecs scored three times in the top of the fifth. However, the Spartans countered with four runs in the bottom fifth for the 10-run margin necessary to call the game at that point.

Orcutt Academy will face No. 4 Bakersfield South (13-8) for the title at Fresno State. Game time is set for Friday at 4:30 p.m. South won 10-1 at No. 1 Riverdale in the other semifinal Tuesday.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

