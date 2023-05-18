051823 OAHS Softball 01

Orcutt Academy catcher Velen Velazquez helped the Spartans advance to the CIF Central Section Division 6 semifinals with a win over Tollhouse Sierra.

 Kenny Cress, Staff

The Orcutt Academy girls softball team made it to the CIF Central Section Division 6 semifinals last year, losing to eventual champion Nipomo.

This year, Orcutt junior catcher Velen Velazquez thinks the Spartans can win the whole thing.

"Oh yes, I definitely think we can do it," Velazquez, who was on that 2022 Orcutt Academy team said after No. 3 Orcutt Academy beat No. 6 Tollhouse Sierra 9-3 at Lakeview Junior High School Thursday in a 2023 Division 6 quarterfinal.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.