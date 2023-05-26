Up against it from the start, the No. 3 Orcutt Academy softball team went down hard against No. 4 Bakersfield South in the CIF Central Section Division 6 championship game Friday.

Without its No. 1 pitcher, freshman right-hander Lylah Garcia, and overmatched against hard-throwing South freshman Scarlett Lopez, Orcutt Academy lost 10-0 to South at Fresno State in the first Orcutt Academy sectional divisional title game appearance in program history.

By winning a battle of Spartans teams, South (14-8) advanced to the Southern California Championships. Orcutt Academy finished 11-12.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

