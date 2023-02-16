010523 OAHS GSOC 01
Buy Now

Orcutt Academy's Sydney Madison has the Spartans out to a 7-2-1 start on the season.

 Joe Bailey, Staff

The Orcutt Academy girls soccer team moved on in the CIF Central Section Division 4 Playoffs Wednesday.

The No. 8 Spartans defeated No. 9 Bakersfield Liberty 3-0 on Orcutt's home pitch. Next up for the Spartans is a trip northeast to face No. 1 Fresno Christian Friday night at 6 p.m. in the quarterfinals.

No. 5 Lompoc, a 5-0 winner over No. 12 Hanford Sierra Pacific Wednesday, will play at No. 4 Bakersfield Golden Valley Friday in another quarterfinals match-up. 

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.