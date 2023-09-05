The Orcutt Academy girls squad was the top area finisher at the 2023 Greg DeNike Big Ditch Classic cross country invitational at Talley Fields in Arroyo Grande Saturday.
Orcutt Academy, the 2022 Ocean League champion and CIF Central Section Division 4 runner-up, finished second with 49 points in a field of three scoring teams. Bakersfield Stockdale scored a convincing win with 17 points and Santa Maria was third with 69.
Sofia Rubalcava of Orcutt Academy was the top area girls runner. She finished sixth in 17 minutes, 25.99 seconds over the 4K course. Hannah Pacheco of Stockdale won the girls race in 15:57.05.
Liliana Fernandez of Righetti cracked the top 15, placing 12th.
Atascadero won the boys championship with 44 points. Righetti was the top area boys squad, finishing third in the 10-team field with 130. Lompoc was fourth with 139, Santa Maria was sixth with 148, Cabrillo was eighth with 173 and Nipomo was 10th with 193.
Tyler Daillak of Paso Robles won the boys race in 12:56.9 over the 4K course. Armando Cervantes was the top area boys runner. Cervantes finished fourth in 13:48.
Vincent Navarro of Cabrillo (ninth place), Heriberto Lopez of Santa Maria (11th) and Trysten Rubio of Lompoc (15th) also finished in the top 15.
Pioneer Valley Invitational
Reedley rolled to the championship of the 12th annual PV Invitational. The Pirates went 4-0 during the tournament that took place last Friday and Saturday at Pioneer Valley High School.
Tollhouse Sierra finished second. Madera finished third.
Among the two area teams, Cabrillo finished fourth and host Pioneer Valley finished sixth. Cabrillo is the reigning Division 3 champion. Pioneer Valley made the 2022 Division 3 semifinals in its first post-season playoff appearance in program history.
