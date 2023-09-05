The Orcutt Academy girls squad was the top area finisher at the 2023 Greg DeNike Big Ditch Classic cross country invitational at Talley Fields in Arroyo Grande Saturday.

Orcutt Academy, the 2022 Ocean League champion and CIF Central Section Division 4 runner-up, finished second with 49 points in a field of three scoring teams. Bakersfield Stockdale scored a convincing win with 17 points and Santa Maria was third with 69.

Sofia Rubalcava of Orcutt Academy was the top area girls runner. She finished sixth in 17 minutes, 25.99 seconds over the 4K course. Hannah Pacheco of Stockdale won the girls race in 15:57.05.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags