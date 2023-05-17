Orcutt Academy and Nipomo moved ahead in the CIF Central Section softball playoffs Tuesday.

Both registered first-round wins at home. No. 3 Orcutt Academy defeated Lemoore Kings Christian 10-0 at Lakeview Junior High School in Division 6. The game was called after the top of the fifth inning because of the 10-run rule.

No. 6 Nipomo defeated No. 11 Arvin 4-0 at Nipomo in Division 4. Orcutt Academy and Nipomo both won behind one-hit complete games for their respective pitchers, Lylah Garcia for Orcutt Academy and Kate Barnett for Nipomo.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.