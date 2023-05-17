Orcutt Academy and Nipomo moved ahead in the CIF Central Section softball playoffs Tuesday.
Both registered first-round wins at home. No. 3 Orcutt Academy defeated Lemoore Kings Christian 10-0 at Lakeview Junior High School in Division 6. The game was called after the top of the fifth inning because of the 10-run rule.
No. 6 Nipomo defeated No. 11 Arvin 4-0 at Nipomo in Division 4. Orcutt Academy and Nipomo both won behind one-hit complete games for their respective pitchers, Lylah Garcia for Orcutt Academy and Kate Barnett for Nipomo.
Orcutt Academy (9-11) will host No. 6 Tollhouse Sierra (10-14) Thursday at 4:30 p.m. at Lakeview in the Division 6 quarterfinals. Nipomo (12-7) will travel to No. 3 Fresno McLane (18-6-1) for a Division 4 quarterfinal game.
The highest seed is the home team for all playoff games.
Top-seeded St. Joseph beat No. 16 Pioneer Valley 4-0 in the first round of Division 2 Tuesday. Other area Division 2 teams lost.
No. 2 Tulare Union edged No. 15 Righetti 4-3, No. 4 Madera nipped No. 13 Arroyo Grande 6-5 and No. 12 Selma defeated No. 5 Lompoc 5-2.
No. 13 Cabrillo lost 8-3 at No. 4 Taft in the first round of Division 3.
In other playoff games involving Central Coast Athletic Association (CCAA) teams, No. 7 Paso Robles lost 4-3 to No. 10 Bakersfield Frontier in Division 2, No. 11 Templeton won by the football score of 19-10 at No. 6 Dinuba in Division 3, and No. 7 Mission Prep blanked No. 10 Bakersfield Golden Valley 11-0 and No 16 San Luis Obispo was blanked 10-0 by No. 1 Orange Cove in Division 4.
Orcutt Academy 10, Kings Christian 0
Khaelii Robertson backed Garcia by going 3-for-3 with four RBIs, and Nani De La Cruz had two hits and two RBIs for the Spartans.
Garcia was the Orcutt Player of the Game. The Crusaders finished 7-9.
Barnett struck out 19 and helped herself by going 4-for-4 with two RBIs at the plate as the 2022 Division 6 champions advanced in Division 4.
Anissa Garcia racked up two hits and an RBI for the Titans. Angelina Cerecer singled for the lone Arvin hit.
Tulare Union 4, Righetti 3
The Warriors (11-15) finished their season with eight wins in their last 12 games after a 16-0 loss to Sutter in the Best of the West Tournament that the Warriors hosted, but they saw The Tribe (25-4) walk this one off after Righetti led 3-0 going into the bottom of the seventh.
The Tribe had just five hits. The Warriors had eight hits, but just one earned run themselves as Tulare Union starter Mason Hatton and reliever Taylor Haslin combined in this one. Haslin pitched the last four innings.
The underdog Bears (13-9-1) brought the season to an end for the Braves (16-9-1).
Selma racked up four runs in the last three innings to win it, one in the fifth inning, two in the sixth and one in the seventh.
Teagan Thompson had three hits and an RBI for Lompoc. Natalie Aguilar had a hit and drove in a Lompoc run.
Madera 6, Arroyo Grande 5
Down 6-0, the Eagles scored five runs in the top of the sixth, but their rally ended there.
Audrey Hidle and Jaedyn Valdez drove in two runs each for Arroyo Grande (8-17-1). The Coyotes moved to 16-7-1.
Cadence Mizener and Maycie Barrett both homered for the Wildcats (20-7), who scored five runs in the first inning to put this one away early.
The Conquistadores finished 14-6.
