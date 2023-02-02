The Orcutt Academy and Righetti girls basketball teams both posted road wins  Wednesday night, keeping pace behind Mountain League front-runner St. Joseph.

Orcutt Academy defeated Arroyo Grande 67-30. Righetti edged Mission Prep 39-34 in a low-scoring game.

Khaelii Robertson, Elizabeth Johnson and Devyn Kendrick all produced a double-double for Orcutt Academy. Robertson scored 21 points and snared 10 rebounds, Johnson put in 20 points and grabbed 18 rebounds, and Kendrick amassed 11 points and 10 assists, along with two blocked shots.

