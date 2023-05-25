The Orcutt Academy softball squad is set to go after the first sectional divisional championship in school history.
No. 3 Orcutt Academy (11-11) will face No. 4 Bakersfield South (13-8) for the CIF Central Section Division 6 title. The first pitch is set for 4:30 p.m. Friday at Fresno State. The Spartans are going after the Division 6 championship after losing in the 2022 semifinals to eventual champion Nipomo.
Orcutt Academy has won four straight going into this one. South has won three straight. Both teams are nicknamed the Spartans, and both squads' primary colors are blue and gray.
South shared the South Yosemite Mountain League championship with Tehachapi and Bakersfield North. Orcutt Academy finished fifth in the Ocean League.
Orcutt got to the Division 6 title game by beating No. 7 Mendota 14-4 at Lakeview Junior High School in one semifinal Tuesday. South won 9-1 at No. 1 Riverdale in the other. The Mendota-Orcutt Academy game was called after five innings because of the 10-run rule.
South is the heavier hitting of the two teams, with a .333 team batting average to Orcutt's .274. Orcutt Academy has been easily the better fielding team, with 38 errors to South's 67.
Both squads have one main pitcher, sophomore right-hander Scarlett Lopez for South and freshman right-hander Lylah Garcia for Orcutt Academy. Lopez is 10-1 with a 1.17 ERA in 13 appearances and 78 innings pitched. Garcia is 8-3 with a 4.04 ERA in 15 appearances and 85 innings pitched.
Garcia has allowed just seven hits in the playoffs, five of them by Mendota.
Khaelii Robertson was the second-leading scorer for an Orcutt Academy basketball team that made it to the divisional semifinals, and the senior first baseman is by far the softball team's top hitter. Robertson is hitting .595 with 21 RBIs.
Orcutt junior catcher Velen Velazquez is hitting .388, and junior infielder Nami DeLaCruz has 13 RBIs, second on the team.
Besides her work on the mound, Lopez has far and away the highest batting average on the South team, .588. Junior infielder Yoslin Bringas bats .377.
South is fairly balanced when it comes to RBIs. Lopez leads the team with 21, and Bringas has 18. sophomore catcher Angelina Diaz has 16 RBIs, junior utility player Monica Chavez has 15, freshman infielder Cecilia Barbosa has 14 and freshman infielder-pitcher Jaslyn Chavez has 13.
