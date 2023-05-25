051823 OAHS Softball 02

Orcutt catcher Velen Velazquez is hitting .388 on the season and has helped the Spartans advance to the CIF Central Section Division 6 title game Friday against Bakersfield South.

The Orcutt Academy softball squad is set to go after the first sectional divisional championship in school history.

No. 3 Orcutt Academy (11-11) will face No. 4 Bakersfield South (13-8) for the CIF Central Section Division 6 title. The first pitch is set for 4:30 p.m. Friday at Fresno State. The Spartans are going after the Division 6 championship after losing in the 2022 semifinals to eventual champion Nipomo.

Orcutt Academy has won four straight going into this one. South has won three straight. Both teams are nicknamed the Spartans, and both squads' primary colors are blue and gray.

