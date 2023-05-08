The No. 3 Orcutt Academy boys tennis team will take on No. 1 Mission Prep, a Mountain League rival, for the CIF Central Section Division 3 championship Tuesday at 3 p.m. at Sinsheimer Park in San Luis Obispo.

Meanwhile, the Valley Christian Academy softball team has a Southern Section Division 7 home game in the second round Tuesday at 3 p.m. against Ontario.

Orcutt will try to pull the upset Tuesday against the top-ranked Royals, who beat the Spartans twice during the regular season. Orcutt Academy upset No. 2 Kerman 5-4 at Kerman last Thursday in OA's first semifinals appearance in program history to get to the final. Mission Prep beat No. 4 Bakersfield West 6-3 in the other Division semifinal.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Kenny Cress

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.