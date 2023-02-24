A game between these two crosstown rivals has always been a big draw.
This time, the Pioneer Valley and Santa Maria boys soccer teams are playing for the CIF Central Section Division 2 championship. No. 5 Santa Maria will host No. 6 Pioneer Valley at Santa Maria's Ralph Baldiviez Stadium Saturday at 3 p.m.
Pioneer Valley comes into this one 14-3-4. Santa Maria is 18-7-4. The teams tied for second place behind Arroyo Grande in the Mountain League. Santa Maria beat Pioneer Valley 3-1 at Pioneer Valley in the first round of league games. The teams tied 2-2 at Santa Maria in the second round. Santa Maria defeated Arroyo Grande 3-1 in the quarterfinals on Feb. 16.
Central Section soccer playoff games are always at the site of the higher seed, thus Santa Maria drew the home assignment. Saturday will mark Pioneer Valley's first appearance in a boys sectional divisional final. Santa Maria's last time there was 2020, when Fresno Central edged the Saints 1-0 at Santa Maria in the Division 1 final.
Pioneer Valley and Santa Maria have both qualified for the state regional playoffs. Division 1 and Division 2 boys soccer finalists automatically qualify.
Senior midfielder Eddie Garces was a freshman on that Santa Maria team that made the D1 final. He is the only player on either side who has played in a sectional divisional final.
"My goal for three years has been to get back to (a final)," Garces said during a Santa Maria practice Thursday night. "I'm determined to make the most of this chance.
"I know some of the Pioneer Valley guys," said Garces. "We're teammates for the same club team, Santa Barbara Soccer Club."
"Eddie has scored a total of three goals in the last two games," said Santa Maria coach Lalo Cuna. "He's where we want him to be at this point in the season."
Both coaches, Cuna and Alan Brafman of Pioneer Valley, said they hope rain literally doesn't put a damper on things. At press time, there was a 60% chance of rain in the area Saturday.
"Rain is the only thing that might keep some of the crowd away," said Cuna.
"It's good for the community to have these two teams in the championship game," Brafman said Thursday.
"All the kids from both teams deserve to be there. It's amazing out of all the teams, it will be these two playing for the championship. I hope the weather helps."
There is one bonus in case the weather doesn't cooperate. The pitch at Santa Maria is turf, as is the one at Pioneer Valley.
When it comes to familiarity, "We know some of the Santa Maria guys," Pioneer Valley's Caleb Toledo and Sebastian Aquino said after Pioneer Valley beat Clovis East 5-2 in the semis Tuesday night.
Aquino said, "It's extra special because we're playing Santa Maria, but the bottom line for me is that we're playing for a Division 2 championship."
Cuna said what strikes him most about Pioneer Valley is, "How well those two up top (Toledo and Bryan Guillen) are playing. They've got the chemistry going." Guillen scored twice against Clovis East.
Cuna said he was pleased with how his own offense is playing. The Saints out-scored their first three opponents by a combined 8-2.
Both teams have solid defenses with good goalkeepers, Marko Calderon for Pioneer Valley and Gabriel Salazar for Santa Maria. Aquino has been solid on both sides of the ball for Pioneer Valley.
Fullback Brayan Robles helps anchor the Pioneer Valley defense. As for Santa Maria, "We've got three defenders who are holding their own, our centerback, Carlos Peralta, Daniel Morales, whose up from the junior varsity and Arnie Velazquez."
"The kids on both teams know each other very well, they know what they're going to do on the soccer field, not only from playing with and against each other not only during the high school season but during the club season," said Brafman.
"Santa Maria is a great team, and they're very well-coached, well-trained," said Brafman. "Lalo does a great job."
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.