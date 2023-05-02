Medalist Mark Boatman led Paso Robles to victory at the Ocean League Boys Golf Finals at Paso Robles Golf Club Monday. Meanwhile, runner-up Cabrillo earned enough points to win the league championship.
Boatman shot a 70, and the Bearcats carded a team score of 423 Monday to runner-up Cabrillo's 426. However, the Conquistadores finished with 76 points in the team standings to second-place Paso Robles' 72. Nipomo wound up third in the eight-team league with 57 points.
Lompoc finished third at the league finals with a team score of 467. Nipomo was just behind at 469. Atascadero (490), Orcutt Academy (496) and Santa Maria (502) followed. Pioneer Valley, with three golfers, did not have enough golfers for a team score.
Luke Radabaugh of Cabrillo was the individual runner-up behind Boatman with a 77. Rowen Clarke of Cabrillo (80), Isaac Velasquez of Lompoc (83) and Zach Lopez of Nipomo (83) rounded out the top five. Michael Estrada of Pioneer Valley and Anthony Saraceni of Paso Robles finished just out of the individual top five. Both carded an 84.
Saraceni, Ethan Miller (86), Joey Neto (87) and Leo Kemp (96) followed Boatman in the team scoring for Paso Robles.
CJ Bell led Atascadero with an 88. Richard Kelley led Orcutt Academy with a 93, and Adryan Fuentes led Santa Maria with the same score.
Cabrillo and Paso Robles advanced to the CIF Central Section Area Team Tournament that will take place Tuesday at Valley Oaks Golf Club in Visalia. Velasquez and Lopez advanced to the individual area tourney that will take place Monday at the same location.
Cabrillo 18, Santa Ynez 0
The Conquistadores (10-5, 7-3) rolled to an Ocean League win at Santa Ynez (1-11, 1-7) Monday.
The Pirates had just two hits, singles by Demi Spoor and Kalianne Lawver. No Cabrillo stats were available.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.