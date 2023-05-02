Medalist Mark Boatman led Paso Robles to victory at the Ocean League Boys Golf Finals at Paso Robles Golf Club Monday. Meanwhile, runner-up Cabrillo earned enough points to win the league championship.

Boatman shot a 70, and the Bearcats carded a team score of 423 Monday to runner-up Cabrillo's 426. However, the Conquistadores finished with 76 points in the team standings to second-place Paso Robles' 72. Nipomo wound up third in the eight-team league with 57 points.

Lompoc finished third at the league finals with a team score of 467. Nipomo was just behind at 469. Atascadero (490), Orcutt Academy (496) and Santa Maria (502) followed. Pioneer Valley, with three golfers, did not have enough golfers for a team score.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.