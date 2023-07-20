Pending Lompoc Unified School District school board approval at its Aug. 8 meeting, Derrick Wong has been named the new Cabrillo High School athletic director.
Wong is a Cabrillo graduate and a long-time varsity girls soccer coach at the school. Pending the school board's approval of the hiring, Wong will replace Michael Dietz who accepted the athletic director job at Lee Williams High School in Kingman, Arizona.
The Cabrillo fall sports teams will open their respective 2023 campaigns the week of Aug. 14.