061323 Pickleball 01
Buy Now

The City of Santa Maria is offering a series of upcoming clinics at the Hagerman Sports Complex, which has six courts designated for pickleball.

 Laura Place, Staff file

The City of Santa Maria is offering a series of upcoming clinics at the Hagerman Sports Complex, which has six courts designated for pickleball.

There will be an Adults 18 and Over Beginner Clinic Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. A Kids Clinic will take place June 20-22.

During the Kids Clinic, a session for children ages 7-11 will take place from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., and a session for youngsters ages 12-17 will take place from 1 p.m.-2 p.m.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.