The City of Santa Maria is offering a series of upcoming clinics at the Hagerman Sports Complex, which has six courts designated for pickleball.
There will be an Adults 18 and Over Beginner Clinic Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. A Kids Clinic will take place June 20-22.
During the Kids Clinic, a session for children ages 7-11 will take place from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., and a session for youngsters ages 12-17 will take place from 1 p.m.-2 p.m.
Pickleball Club play takes place from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Monday through Friday on the Hagerman courts. Sign-ups are being taken now for the Pickleball Evening League, and the City of Santa Maria will host a pickleball tournament in September.
For more information about the clinics and the evening league, visit the City of Santa Maria Parks and Recreation website. For more information about the Santa Maria Pickleball Club, visit the club website, santamariapickleballclub.com
