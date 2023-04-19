The Pioneer Valley and Cabrillo baseball teams both rolled to lopsided, shortened wins Tuesday and kept themselves in the thick of the Ocean League race in the process.

Pioneer Valley moved to 11-4-1, 6-1 with a 24-1 rout of Santa Maria at Pioneer Valley. Cabrillo went to 17-4, 7-2 with a 22-1 rout of Orcutt Academy at Cabrillo. Both games were called after the top of the fifth inning because of the 10-run rule.

Pioneer Valley 24, Santa Maria 1

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

