Workouts for the Pioneer Valley freshman football team will begin Monday at 3 p.m. on the grass field behind the football stadium.

For more information, contact coach John Ruiz at 805-266-2980.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

