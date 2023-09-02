For the first time since 2016, the Helmet belongs to Pioneer Valley.

Alex Garcia threw two touchdown passes in the second half to snap a 21-21 tie, a last-ditch Righetti drive ended in confusion when quarterback Cash Carter mistakenly spiked the ball on fourth down, and the Panthers hung on for a 35-28 non-league win at Righetti's Warrior Stadium Friday night and their first win in the Battle of the Helmet series between the two teams since 2016.

The Panthers were successful in their new-look road uniforms, which featured all-white helmets.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

