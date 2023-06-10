Opponents have likely seen more than enough of Josue Garcia's arm and hitting.

The Pioneer Valley catcher-pitcher hit .519 with 33 RBIs and 15 doubles. As a pitcher, he allowed a grand total of one run on four hits in nine innings pitched. As a catcher, Garcia threw out five of the 15 baserunners who tried to steal on him.

Thing is, opponents figure to have to suffer through one more year of Garcia. He is a junior. Garcia is also the MVP of the All-Ocean League Baseball Team.

