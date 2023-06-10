Opponents have likely seen more than enough of Josue Garcia's arm and hitting.
The Pioneer Valley catcher-pitcher hit .519 with 33 RBIs and 15 doubles. As a pitcher, he allowed a grand total of one run on four hits in nine innings pitched. As a catcher, Garcia threw out five of the 15 baserunners who tried to steal on him.
Thing is, opponents figure to have to suffer through one more year of Garcia. He is a junior. Garcia is also the MVP of the All-Ocean League Baseball Team.
Garcia helped lead Pioneer Valley to a share of the Ocean League championship with Cabrillo and Atascadero.
Cabrillo junior Gage Mattis is the Ocean League Pitcher of the Year. Mattis was 11-2 on the year, with an ERA of 1.13.
No. 3 Cabrillo lost 8-3 in the CIF Central Section Division 2 championship game at No. 1 Bakersfield Christian. Pioneer Valley lost 1-0 in the Division 3 semifinals at No. 1 Kingsburg, the eventual Division 3 champion.
Atascadero, Pioneer Valley and Cabrillo have three players each on the All-Ocean League First Team. All three Greyhounds First Team members are seniors, Jake Hixenbaugh, Johnnie De Brum and Drew Cappel.
Pioneer Valley senior pitcher-utility player Estevan Fonseca, junior infielder Andrew Sandoval and sophomore left-handed pitcher Andru Angulo are all on the All-Ocean League First Team. So are Cabrillo senior outfielder Carson Heath, junior catcher Blake Gregory and junior pitcher-infielder Spencer Gallimore.
Mission Prep senior Nick Bender, Santa Maria freshman Dominic Martin and Morro Bay senior Gabe Paul round out the First Team.
A freshman, Cabrillo infielder-pitcher Gabe Barraza, is on the All-Ocean League Second Team. The Second Team All-League seniors are Orcutt Academy pitcher-infielder Isaiah Weichinger, Myles Wilson of Morro Bay and David Luera of Mission Prep.
The juniors are Nipomo pitcher-infielder Austin Jones, Pioneer Valley pitcher-utility player Cesar Garcia and Atascadero's Chase Viale. The All-Ocean League Second Team sophomore is pitcher-infielder-outfielder Aden Willis of Nipomo.
Juniors Elias Giddings of Pioneer Valley, Landon Mabery of Cabrillo, Ruben Guzman of Santa Maria and Mason Rohwedder of Orcutt Academy are among those who earned All-Ocean League Honorable Mention.
Photos: Cabrillo tops Clovis North 2-1 in nine inning playoff win
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.