Pioneer Valley's Josue Garcia has been voted the Santa Maria Times All-Area MVP. The junior was also named the Ocean League MVP after he batted .519. As a strong-armed catcher, he caught five runners stealing in 15 attempts and had just five errors in 162 chances.
Pioneer Valley's Josue Garcia has been voted the Santa Maria Times All-Area MVP. The junior was also named the Ocean League MVP after he batted .519. As a strong-armed catcher, he caught five runners stealing in 15 attempts and had just five errors in 162 chances.
Pioneer Valley's Josue Garcia has been voted the Santa Maria Times All-Area MVP. The junior was also named the Ocean League MVP after he batted .519. As a strong-armed catcher, he caught five runners stealing in 15 attempts and had just five errors in 162 chances.
Pioneer Valley's Josue Garcia has been voted the Santa Maria Times All-Area MVP. The junior was also named the Ocean League MVP after he batted .519. As a strong-armed catcher, he caught five runners stealing in 15 attempts and had just five errors in 162 chances.
Josue Garcia could not have done much more for the Pioneer Valley baseball team than what he accomplished during the 2023 season.
The junior Ocean League MVP batted .519. As a strong-armed catcher, he caught five runners stealing in 15 attempts. He had just five errors in 162 chances and posted 141 put-outs.
Garcia led the Panthers to a three-way share of the Ocean League title with Cabrillo and Atascadero. He has been chosen as the All-Area MVP by the sports staff at the Santa Maria Times.
Pioneer Valley finished 18-7-1 overall and 11-3 in league play. Garcia led the Panthers in batting average, hits (42), RBIs (33), doubles (15) and triples (2). The Panthers hit three home runs during the year. Josue and Cesar Garcia, and Elias Giddings hit one apiece.
Garcia is the first Pioneer Valley player to be named the Times' All-Area MVP. The school opened in 2004. The Times' coverage area includes Nipomo High and northern Santa Barbara County.
As a right-handed pitcher, Josue Garcia went 2-0 in his eight appearances and allowed a grand total of one run, unearned, in his nine innings pitched. Garcia hit .538 as a sophomore at Pioneer Valley, with 20 runs, 42 hits and 26 RBIs in 2022.
Garcia was a constant pickoff threat against opposing baserunners this year, from either on the mound or behind the plate.
"I cringe every time we take a big lead against that kid," a fan of a rival team said to someone during a Pioneer Valley game when Garcia was catching. "That arm is at another level."
He still has a senior year of high school baseball left, and Garcia said he has already verbally committed to Cal State Fullerton, a perennial NCAA Division 1 powerhouse that has won the College World Series four times.
"I'm excited about that," Garcia said of going in the near future to a collegiate program that has such a grand baseball tradition.
He said he will be a catcher at Cal State Fullerton.
"I've been lucky to have him for three years," on the Pioneer Valley varsity, said veteran Panthers coach Cody Smith.
"I just tell him all the time to do what he can to help the team," said Smith. "One day, it's helping our pitchers. The next day it might be going 3-for-4 with an RBI. And he does it."
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.