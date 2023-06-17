Josue Garcia could not have done much more for the Pioneer Valley baseball team than what he accomplished during the 2023 season.

The junior Ocean League MVP batted .519. As a strong-armed catcher, he caught five runners stealing in 15 attempts. He had just five errors in 162 chances and posted 141 put-outs.

Garcia led the Panthers to a three-way share of the Ocean League title with Cabrillo and Atascadero. He has been chosen as the All-Area MVP by the sports staff at the Santa Maria Times.

Photos: Josue Garcia voted All-Area MVP

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times  

