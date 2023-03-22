Pioneer Valley junior Luis Cortes had quite a productive 2022-23 season for a Panthers team that made school history.
Cortes, a midfielder, scored 13 goals and had eight assists for Pioneer Valley, which made a sectional divisional final for the first time in program history. Santa Maria beat Pioneer Valley 2-0 in overtime at Santa Maria for the CIF Central Section Division 2 championship.
Cortes is the MVP of the Mountain League. Pioneer Valley and Santa Maria finished tied for second in the league standings. Arroyo Grande won the league championship.
Arroyo Grande junior goalkeeper Manuel Chris Ochoa is the Mountain League Keeper of the Year. Arroyo Grande's Eliseo Ramiro is the Mountain League Coach of the Year.
Four Arroyo Grande players made the All-Mountain League First Team. That quartet of Eagles consists of senior defender Ryan Saldana, senior forward Aiden Hutsko, senior defender Matthew Ortiz and junior forward Jonathan Aguilar.
Three Pioneer Valley players and two from Santa Maria made the all-league First Team. The Pioneer Valley players are senior forward Caleb Toledo, junior defender Adrian Limon and senior goalkeeper Marko Calderon. The Santa Maria players are senior forward Inri Torres and senior midfielder Eddie Garces.
Torres scored both overtime goals in the Saints' win in the Division 1 title game.
Santa Maria beat Agoura 5-1 in the first round of the Southern California Regional then lost 2-0 at top-ranked Escondido San Pasqual in the regional semifinals.
San Luis Obispo senior defender Thomas Byde, Paso Robles senior defender Jordan Kepis and Lompoc junior defender Benny Nichols round out the All-Mountain League First Team.
Three Arroyo Grande players, and two each from Santa Maria and Pioneer Valley made the All-Mountain League Second Team. The Eagles trio consists of senior defender Jean-Luc Moustirats, and junior midfielders Cooper Hartford and Judah Janzen.
The Santa Maria Second Team members are junior defender Carlos Peralta and senior midfielder Bryan Vargas. The Second Teamers from Pioneer Valley are junior forward Sebastian Aquino and junior defender Brayan Robles.
Lompoc senior midfielder Erick Jimenez, Atascadero junior midfielder Declan Rice, Paso Robles senior midfielder Saul Castro, Cabrillo senior midfielder Abraham Montano and San Luis Obispo forward Justin Schroeter round out the All-Mountain League Second Team.
Senior defenders Garrett Lehman of Arroyo Grande and Kyle Becker of Paso Robles, and senior defender Geovani Chavez of Santa Maria, along with Pioneer Valley senior midfielder Angel Ayala, Lompoc junior forward Mark Salazar and San Luis Obispo junior goalkeeper Ben Oetman earned Honorable Mention.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.