Physicals for student-athletes who will be competing in all sports at Pioneer Valley High School during the 2023-24 school year have been scheduled for Tuesday, May 30 in the Pioneer Valley student parking lot between the football field and the swimming pool.
Athletes should check in a half hour before their appointment time. Appointment times are as follows:
Boys and girls cross country, boys and girls volleyball, and boys and girls golf, 4:15 p.m.-4:45 p.m.
Boys and girls soccer, softball, baseball, 4:30 p.m.-5 p.m.
Boys and girls water polo, boys and girls swim, cheer, boys and girls wrestling, 4:45 p.m.-5:15 p.m.
Boys and girls track, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls tennis, 5 p.m.-5:30 p.m.
Football, 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
Multi-sport athletes who will be playing football should keep to the 5:30 p.m. appointment and check in at 5 p.m.
