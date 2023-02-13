020423 PVHS CCAA Champs 01
The Pioneer Valley girls wrestling team has repeated as Central Coast Athletic Association champions and CIF Central Section Area champions.

 Kenny Cress, Staff

St. Joseph junior Danny Limon won all his four matches by first-period fall and won the championship at 108 pounds at the CIF Central Section Division 4 Championships at Madera Torres High School Saturday.

Limon extended his record to 23-5.

Meanwhile, the Pioneer Valley girls repeated as Area champions, racking up 182 points to 155 for runner-up Selma at the Area 1 Tournament at Bakersfield Golden Valley High School. Pioneer Valley's Keira Nartatez won the title at 123 pounds. Nartatez won her title match by fall in the first round.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Kenny Cress

