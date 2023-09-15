Pioneer Valley water polo
Pioneer Valley water polo players Damian Munoz Cervantes, left, and Cayden Villalobos after PV beat Santa Maria 17-2 in the first half of a water polo double header. 

 Kenny Cress, Staff

The first edition of the 2023 Pioneer Valley-Santa Maria crosstown water polo rivalry took place Thursday night at Santa Maria's Karl Bell Aquatic Center.

The Pioneer Valley boys defeated Santa Maria 17-2 in the first half of the boys-girls Ocean League doubleheader. The Santa Maria girls beat Pioneer Valley 8-5 in the second half.

The Panthers (5-7, 3-1) ended the suspense early in the boys game. Pioneer Valley took a 7-0 lead into the second quarter.

