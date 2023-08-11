Pioneer Valley had an historic 2022 football season.

The Panthers would like to do that at least one better this year.

Pioneer Valley finished 7-7, 3-3 in 2022 but rebounded from an 0-3 start and played in a divisional championship game for the first time in program history. The Panthers lost the CIF Central Section Division 5 game 27-13 at eventual 6-A state champion Atascadero.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

