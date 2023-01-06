Pioneer Valley senior linebacker Adrian Mora made some big plays for his team this past season.

The First-Team All-Ocean League selection blocked the extra point after the last Atascadero touchdown, preserving a 21-20 upset for the Panthers at Pioneer Valley and preventing the Greyhounds from winning the league title outright during the last week of the regulation.

