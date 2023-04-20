Pioneer Valley High School athletic director Anthony Morales has been named CIF Central Section Athletic Director of the Year.

"I am very honored to be recognized and selected out of 139 CIF Central Section membership schools for this award," Morales said.

Morales will be honored at the California State Athletic Directors Association (CSADA) Conference Awards Banquet at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Santa Clara April 22.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

