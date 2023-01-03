The Pioneer Valley football team didn't score in its first game of the 2022 football season, a 7-0 loss at home to Bakersfield Independence.

The rough start for the Panthers continued in lopsided losses to Lompoc and Righetti that put them 0-3.

The Panthers didn't need some firebrand coach giving them fiery speeches as they tried to turn things around. They needed even-keel, positive guidance, and that's what they got from second-year coach Dustin Davis and his staff.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.