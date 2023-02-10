The number of times the words "This was a (complete, total, choose your adjective) team win," have been used whenever a squad wins something big is legion.
However, the Pioneer Valley girls wrestling team's successful defense last weekend of its 2022 Central Coast Athletic Association (CCAA) championship really was, well, a team accomplishment.
Four Panthers won weight class championships, four were runners-up and all 14 scored points toward Pioneer Valley's unofficial 248 points total. Santa Maria finished second with 140 points unofficially.
"Back-to-back — feels pretty good," Pioneer Valley sophomore Yaritza Jimenez said of the Panthers repeating as CCAA champions.
At 160 pounds, Jimenez was one of the quartet of Pioneer Valley wrestlers who won a weight class championship Saturday, all by fall. Sophomore Brianna Benitez at 116 pounds, junior Keira Nartatez at 121 and sophomore Dalila Elenes at 137 were the others.
All four said the Panthers had been working toward repeating as CCAA champions. Last year, Pioneer Valley completed a sort of pre-state meet triple crown, winning at the CCAA Finals, the Central Section Area Meet and the Central Section Masters before the state championships took place.
If the Panthers are to repeat as area and Masters champs, they will do it with a younger squad, although, "I think we have more depth than we did last year," said Benitez.
"We've had more wrestlers placing at tournaments," said Nartatez.
Jimenez said, "I think in a way we're deeper than we were last year, but we've had to work hard because we lost a lot of seniors," to graduation.
The CCAA individual titles were the first for Benitez, Elenes and Jimenez. Nartatez won there last year.
The top eight finishers in each weight class Saturday qualified for the section Area Meet, and all of Pioneer Valley's wrestlers finished in the top five at the CCAA finals.
Panthers who were CCAA runners-up this year included Gabriella Martinez at 126 pounds, Ashley Hernandez at 131, Daniella Sierra at 150 and Sherleen Lainez at 235.
The top three finishers in each weight class medaled, and Pioneer Valley's Isabella Resendez (101 pounds), Jaynica Trevino (106), Emily Magallon (170) and AnneMarie Garcia (189) all got on the podium with third-place finishes. Panthers Anahis Tenorio (111 pounds) and Maria Cruz (143) finished fifth in their respective weight classes.
Austria Holland of Nipomo was named the Outstanding Lower Weights Wrestler at the CCAA meet. Avery Manko of Cabrillo was named the Outstanding Upper Weights Wrestler.
Area wrestling tournaments will take place Saturday at Bakersfield Golden Valley High School. The Central Section Masters meet will take place Feb. 18 at Morro Bay High School.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.